Parts of Labrador, western Newfoundland under winter storm warnings

Parts of Labrador and western Newfoundland remained under winter storm warnings Monday morning, with heavy snow and strong winds expected to continue overnight.

Environment Canada says up to 25 centimetres of snow and strong winds at speeds up to 70 kilometres per hour would reduce visibility in parts of western and northern Newfoundland.

Port aux Basques and the surrounding area is under a blowing snow advisory.

Residents of Labrador from Cartwright to Black Tickle are warned of hazardous weather conditions, with up to 45 centimetres of snow in the forecast for Monday along with winds up to 100 kilometres per hour along the coast.

Government workers were out salting provincial highways Monday morning after a winter storm hit most of the province Sunday.

The heavy mix of snow and rain left major roads slicked with water and ice, with water building up on some parts of the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday.

