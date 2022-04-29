A road near St. Adolphe, Man., is completely flooded.Shannon VanRaes/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Fisaha Unduche does not mince words. “We are going through a little bit crazy weather this year,” Manitoba’s executive director of hydrologic forecasting and water management told Manitobans yesterday afternoon during a press conference.

Flood watches have been issued for portions of Southern and Central Manitoba owing to a risk of overland flooding: ditches are full, waterways are spilling their banks and both the Red and Assiniboine rivers continue to rise. Some communities in the Red River Valley have now closed their ring dikes and The City of Winnipeg is providing sandbags free of charge to anyone that needs them. The province has already seen three significant precipitation events in as many weeks and more rain is in this weekend’s forecast, possibly as much as 80 millimetres.

A woman fills her car with sandbags with the help of her dog.Shannon VanRaes/The globe and mail

Michael Benjamin and Trevor Wasney fill sandbags using a machine nicknamed 'the octopus' at the City of Winnipeg’s east public works yard.Shannon VanRaes/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The City of Winnipeg is providing sandbags free of charge to anyone that needs them.Shannon VanRaes/the globe and mail

