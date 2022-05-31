About half of southern Ontario is under a special weather advisory as hot and humid weather persists for a second day.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for some areas, including Toronto and the Peel, Windsor-Essex, York and Durham regions, where maximum temperatures in the low 30s are expected again today.

The weather agency says minimum temperatures in the low 20s will provide little relief from the heat tonight, but cooler air is expected on Wednesday.

The agency says these conditions pose a health risk when people are not used to the heat.

It notes that older adults, people with chronic illnesses as well as infants and young children are especially at risk.

Environment Canada advises people to drink plenty of cool liquids, keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending more time in a cool place.

