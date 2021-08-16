Party leaders look to bolster support on final day of Nova Scotia’s election campaign

Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin, in Halifax, on July 17. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s election campaign moves into its final day today with the three main party leaders continuing work aimed at boosting their fortunes in key ridings.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill visited several ridings in the Halifax area on Sunday where he talked about the need for rent control to protect people from large increases.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston spent the day in Cape Breton where he again highlighted the need to improve the province’s health care system.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin appeared with his wife Mary in Berwick, N.S., where they talked about his party’s plan to expand the number of midwives working in the province to areas such as the Annapolis Valley and Cape Breton.

The couple are expecting the birth of their first child in November.

Polls open to voters at 8 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

