Canada

Party leaders refining their messaging as New Brunswick’s election campaign enters Day 3

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is seen in Fredericton, on Aug. 17, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Party leaders are beginning to define themselves to voters as New Brunswick’s election campaign enters its third day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is positioning himself as consistent and trustworthy, and as someone focused on making New Brunswickers more prosperous.

Higgs takes his campaign to Bouctouche today, on the coast of the Northumberland Strait.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is trying to make the case that he can negotiate real gains for the province with the Liberals in Ottawa as opposed to Higgs, who he says picks useless fights with the federal government.

Vickers is in Grand Falls today, located by the border with Maine.

On Wednesday, Higgs and Vickers talked economic development while Green leader David Coon promised more funding for public transit, and Kris Austin of the People’s Alliance said he’ll extend car registrations to three years instead of one.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has called an election for Sept. 14, making the province the first to go to the polls since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The Tory premier threatened last week to trigger a provincial vote unless opposition parties agreed to keep his minority government in power until 2022 — or until the pandemic was declared over. The Canadian Press

