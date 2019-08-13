 Skip to main content

Canada Party leaders talk health care, vehicle registration fees on Day 1 of Manitoba election campaign

Party leaders talk health care, vehicle registration fees on Day 1 of Manitoba election campaign

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives are promising to cut the cost of vehicle registration if they are re-elected in the Sept. 10 election.

Tory Leader Brian Pallister says he would reverse a 30-per-cent increase the former NDP government imposed on annual registration fees.

Pallister says the fees vary, depending on the type of vehicle, but for the average passenger vehicle the registration will drop by $35 a year.

Pallister has already promised other cuts to fees and taxes, such as removing the sales tax on home insurance and hair style services.

The Tory government reduced the provincial sales tax in July to seven per cent from eight, and Pallister has focused much of his campaign so far on affordability issues.

The Tory leader says he will release a full platform later in the campaign that will include a detailed plan to improve health care and other services.

Manitoba NDP leader promises to hire, train more nurses if elected

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising that more nurses will be trained and hired if the party wins the Sept. 10 provincial election.

Kinew says an NDP government would spend $13.5-million over four years to hire 30 more nurses and another $1.8-million to create 75 training spots at Red River College.

He has already said that the New Democrats would open more hospital beds, which he said would amount to another 20 positions.

He also promised to reopen emergency rooms at the Seven Oaks and Concordia hospitals in Winnipeg, but could not say how many positions that would create.

The NDP has already released its campaign, which focuses on health, includes a boost to the minimum wage and commits to a higher tax rate on people earning more than $250,000 a year.

