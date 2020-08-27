Party leaders talk housing, health care on New Brunswick election campaign trail

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says the Tory government of Blaine Higgs has done nothing to address the affordable housing crisis in the province.
On a campaign stop in Moncton Thursday, Vickers said if he’s elected on Sept. 14, his government would immediately build more affordable housing using federal money that Higgs “left on the table.”
“Recently, the Trudeau government offered up to $49-million in order to accelerate affordable housing in our province,” Vickers told reporters. “The Blaine Higgs government is the only provincial government to turn down such an offer.”
Vickers also promised to make the Rising Tide community project in Moncton a reality, which is an initiative by the non-profit group to find 125 people affordable housing over three years.
The leader of the Progressive Conservatives campaigned in Woodstock Thursday, where Higgs said if he’s re-elected his government would maintain the $2.9-billion already budgeted for health care this year. He said that money represented a 3.9 per cent increase compared to what was in the previous budget.
“We moved 182 senior patients out of hospital beds and into homes and residential facilities in a matter of days where they could get better care that was much more appropriate for their needs,” Higgs said, describing his government’s performance during the pandemic.
“And incredibly, we restored elective surgeries to 105 per cent of pre-COVID levels.”
Higgs refuted claims by the Liberals that if elected, he will revisit an aborted plan to close emergency rooms in rural hospitals. But he said a discussion is needed on how to meet the province’s health care challenges.
“We will have good, open discussions about the challenges we face as a province,” Higgs said. “But we will indeed discuss these with the communities as we work together to make improvements in our system for every area of the province.”
Meanwhile, Green Party Leader David Coon told reporters in Sackville Thursday that a Green government would restore autonomy to local hospitals and health centres.
“I will re-establish the essential role of the hospital administrator to ensure hospitals have the autonomy they need,” Coon said. He also committed to establishing community health boards.
