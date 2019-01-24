 Skip to main content

Passengers at Quebec City airport taken to hospital after falling ill before takeoff

Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Five people were taken to hospital from Quebec City’s Jean Lesage International Airport Thursday after passengers fell ill just before takeoff.

Air Transat Flight 782 destined for Fort Lauderdale, Fla. was at the airport’s de-icing station shortly before 11 a.m. when passengers complained of feeling faint.

Airport firefighters were called and the flight was immediately evacuated, with passengers returning to the terminal.

Airport spokeswoman Laurianne Lapierre said 12 passengers were affected. Five have been taken to hospital by ambulance suffering from symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness and sore eyes.

“For the moment, we are talking about a problem with the ventilation system during the de-icing of the aircraft,” Lapierre said. “The airline is leading its own investigation to determine the source of the problem.”

The aircraft was carrying 180 passengers. According to Air Transat’s website, it was a Boeing 737. Originally scheduled to depart at 7:05 a.m., the latest information from the airline shows it scheduled to leave at 5 p.m.

Lapierre did not know if the hospitalized passengers would be able to make the flight. “We obviously hope they can leave for Florida rapidly,” she said.

