Passengers removed from WestJet aircraft after it skids off Halifax runway

A passenger aircraft has skidded off the end of a runway at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, but a spokeswoman for WestJet says there were no injuries.

The city and much of the province has been enveloped in a snowstorm for much of the day.

The airport authority confirmed though social media that the aircraft was left disabled at the end of Runway 14/32 and passengers were being removed from the stricken airplane.

