Pat King, one of the organizers of the protest, poses for photos in front of Parliament Hill as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Feb. 16.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer’s computer appeared to be hacked.

The details of the hacking were protected by a publication ban ordered by Justice Graeme Mew, but he lifted the order this morning after hearing arguments from a lawyer representing several media outlets.

The rest of the evidence and testimony from court Wednesday and today still cannot be shared.

Today, the Crown announced it would lay new charges against King: perjury and obstruction of justice.

Those charges are expected to be laid this afternoon.

King’s lawyer, David Goodman, was appearing by video conference during the proceedings Wednesday when a robotic female voice started speaking from his computer, warning him not to turn off or restart the machine because his IP address had been accessed.

Later, the Crown relayed that Goodman’s client files appeared to have been compromised, but today Goodman says nothing has been corrupted.

It’s not clear if the attack has any relation to King’s case.

As court was adjourned today, King was seen putting his head in his hands. His bail hearing will be rescheduled to a later date.

