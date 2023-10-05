Open this photo in gallery: Convoy organizer Pat King appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa on Nov. 2, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

An Ontario judge has ruled that “Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King will stand trial in Ottawa, dismissing his second request to the move the proceedings out of town.

King’s lawyer argued that King is so notorious, it would not be possible for him to get a fair trial in the capital.

King was among the original group of organizers who brought rig rigs, other vehicles and huge crowds of protesters to Ottawa to demand an end to COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates – and for some, to seek the overthrow of the Liberal government.

Several people charged during the demonstration have been denied similar requests to be tried outside Ottawa, including convoy organizer James Bauder and former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier.

Justice Charles Hackland says any issues of bias can be dealt with during jury selection.

King’s trial is scheduled to begin at the end of November.