The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a patient may have been the source of a strong gas smell throughout a hospital that prompted the evacuation of the building.

The health authority said earlier in the day that the evacuation of Weyburn General Hospital was due to a reported gas leak.

Twenty-two patients plus staff at the hospital southeast of Regina were moved out for their safety.

Weyburn fire Chief Trent Lee says it appears a patient was covered in a crude oil substance, though it remains unclear exactly what it was.

The health authority says it is working with the fire department to rule out any other possible sources of the chemical odour.

All services at the hospital have been disrupted and the health authority is advising anyone in the Weyburn area who requires urgent emergency care to travel to the nearest hospital outside the city.