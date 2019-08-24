 Skip to main content

Canada Patient who poses public safety concern missing from CAMH, says police

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a man who poses a public safety concern has gone missing from a mental health hospital — the latest in a spate of disappearances from the facility.

Police say Gashawbeza Gashaw Kefene, 35, was last seen during an escorted walk on Friday afternoon at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

This is the second time Kefene has gone missing from the mental health hospital, having previously disappeared on Dec. 31, 2018.

Police did not say why he is considered a public safety concern, but they’re asking anyone who sees him to call 911.

In July, three patients who were detained at the facility walked away.

Two were later brought back into custody, including one man with a lengthy history of sexual offences against strangers.

Police have said Zhebin Cong, found not criminally responsible for the 2014 death of his roommate, left the country on July 3 and remains at large.

CAMH has announced an external review of procedures for granting passes and privileges as several patients have managed to walk away recently. An internal review is also underway.

