Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown greets supporters after winning the mayoral election in Brampton, Ont., on Oct. 22, 2018.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Patrick Brown, disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race due to allegations of wrongdoing, is facing another set of troubles in Brampton, Ont., where he serves as mayor.

On Tuesday night, the Conservatives’ leadership election organizing committee announced it had voted to disqualify Brown based on allegations related to an apparent breach of the financing rules in the Canada Elections Act. It has so far declined to provide more details.

Brown has denied that his team did anything wrong.

A group of five Brampton city councillors released a statement Wednesday reacting to the federal news, claiming Brown has what they describe as a “clear and alarming pattern of behaviour.”

While the Conservatives were investigating the allegations, the councillors were also initiating forensic investigations into allegations of financial and contract irregularities, they said.

“He didn’t get away with these tactics in his Conservative leadership bid and he shouldn’t get away with them in Brampton either,” the councillors wrote.

“Democracy in Brampton is under siege because of Patrick Brown.”

A majority of councillors voted recently for a series of forensic investigations, including into how contracts were given to firms involved in a push to bring a full university to Brampton.

A report by the city’s interim chief administrative officer in May found that $629,000 went to four vendors involved with the project, but staff were unable to find the final product for five of the “deliverables” identified in the expenses.

The five councillors note that most of the money went to one firm, which employed a close associate of Brown.

Brown responded to a request for comment Wednesdayby detailing an ongoing city council controversy about the appointment of a replacement to fill the seat of a councillor who resigned after winning a seat in the provincial election. That battle has pitted him and a few other councillors against that group of five.

“This is another sad attempt by a group of councillors following their unprecedented and contrary motion” to fill the seat vacancy, Brown wrote.

Deputy Mayor and Coun. Martin Medeiros, one of the five councillors pushing for the Brampton investigations, said Brown has hampered progress on city issues by cancelling a council meeting Wednesday – the fourth in a row.

“Right now it just seems clear that the city of Brampton was instrumentalized to just move forward his political aspirations,” Medeiros said in an interview.

“We generally believed that he was going to rehabilitate his image from whatever happened at the province. I can only speak for myself, but I gave him an honest shot.”

Brown resigned as Progressive Conservative leader in early 2018 amid sexual misconduct allegations that he denies. He then attempted to run for regional chair in Peel, but on the same day that Premier Doug Ford announced he was eliminating the position, Brown announced he would instead run for mayor of Brampton.

On Wednesday, the councillors also pointed to a report from Rebel Media alleging that city staff have been working out of Brown’s campaign office. Brown denies those allegations, but Medeiros said that Brown was even conducting interviews about the status of his federal bid from his city hall office on Wednesday.

Brown has previously said he would consider running for mayor of Brampton again in this October’s municipal elections if it seemed like he couldn’t win. The deadline for registering as a candidate is Aug. 19.

