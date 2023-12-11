Open this photo in gallery: Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu has previously said the legislation she was working on was the closest Ottawa had come to co-developing law with First Nations, though some chiefs have been disputing that assertion.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu has tabled much-anticipated legislation to improve water quality in First Nations communities.

The bill introduced on Monday afternoon applies to First Nations on First Nations land, covering source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure.

It would create water protection zones where First Nations, provinces and territories can come together to protect water and source water.

And if passed, the bill would also codify a new First Nations-led water commission.

Hajdu had previously said the legislation she was working on was the closest the federal government had come to co-developing law with First Nations, though some chiefs have been disputing that assertion.

It’s been more than a year since the federal government repealed legislation on drinking water for First Nations dating back to Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

The legislation tabled today also comes two years after a Federal Court ruling approved a massive $8-billion settlement related to drinking water advisories.

Hajdu is scheduled to hold a press conference about the bill on Parliament Hill on Monday afternoon.