New school guidance from the Ontario government says that only certain students and teachers who show symptoms of COVID-19 will have access to PCR tests when schools reopen to in-person learning next week.

The Ministry of Health document says take-home PCR self-collection kits will only be provided to elementary and secondary students as well as education staff who become symptomatic while at school.

The test kits will only be given to students or staff who have fever or chills, a cough, shortness of breath or a loss of taste or smell, or two or more of the less common symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat or muscle aches.

The ministry says PCR kits will not be provided to entire cohorts or school populations.

The document says those waiting for the result of a COVID-19 test, or who cannot access a test, must isolate at home regardless of vaccination status, along with others in their household.

The new guidance comes as Premier Doug Ford’s office says Ontario students will return to school classrooms on Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 3,220 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 477 people in intensive care.

There are 250 patients on ventilators due to COVID-19.

Twenty-one new virus-related deaths were reported.

The province reported 7,951 new cases, but Public Health Ontario says the real number is likely higher due to the current testing policy.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province will now distinguish between people admitted to the hospital due to a COVID-19 infection and people admitted for other reasons with COVID-19.

She says of the current hospitalizations, 54 per cent of people were admitted for COVID-19 and 46 per cent of people tested positive after being admitted for other reasons.

