Toronto’s Pearson airport says a staffing boost has significantly improved service, and issues that sparked chaos at Canada’s largest airport last summer have been addressed.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) says the 10,000 new employees hired since last summer have helped increase baggage system reliability, cut wait times at security and customs checkpoints, and decreased holds on board aircraft – all by more than 90 per cent since last year.

GTAA president Deborah Flint says “new investments we made in staffing” have elevated Pearson’s performance.

The travel surge that occurred last summer as pandemic restrictions eased led to overflowing baggage halls, stranded passengers and tens of thousands of flight cancellations, along with many passengers being held on the tarmac waiting on board aircraft.

Flint says that in addition to hiring more staff, improved digital operations had also improved passenger experience.

Waiting outside airport arrivals with her two young kids, Irene Nnorom, 43, said her trip through Pearson from Dublin, Ireland was straightforward.

“Compared to before with the whole long lineups, it was really smooth – I was only in line for five to ten minutes,” Nnorom said.

Flint said Pearson is committed to further advancing technology in the airport to ease the check-in, security and boarding process.