The London Police Service says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a train.

Police say emergency crews responded to the area of York and Maitland streets near downtown London, Ont., around 6 a.m. for reports that a westbound train had struck a pedestrian.

The force says the pedestrian was found and transported to hospital by paramedics, but did not survive.

It says police and CN Rail police are investigating.

The London Fire Department says the train was stopped, blocking multiple rail crossings and delays were expected.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact police.

