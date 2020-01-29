Peel District School Board to trim French immersion program due to lack of qualified teachers

Ontario’s second-largest school board will trim 600 French immersion spots in the coming academic year as it struggles with a shortage of qualified teachers – a challenge facing many districts across the country.

Trustees at the Peel District School Board approved a motion from staff Tuesday night to cut the Grade 1 entry spots – about 20 per cent of total spaces – for one school year pending the results of a French immersion review.

French immersion is popular among families who want to give their children a competitive edge or fluency in a second language. The growth in the program has left school districts, such as Peel, struggling to reconfigure classrooms and find qualified French-language teachers. Some boards have wait-lists for the program, while others have a lottery system to contain exploding growth.

Story continues below advertisement

“For us, it’s about providing quality French instruction in the program, which is difficult to do if we don’t have French teachers,” Adrian Graham, Peel’s superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said in explaining the cuts.

Peel’s decision to cut spaces in French immersion comes after the board had 728 children on the wait-list in September hoping to enter the program in Grade 1. A few years back, the board took what was then a controversial step to cap French immersion at 25 per cent of Grade 1 enrollment.

Nicole Thibault, executive director for the non-profit Canadian Parents for French, said she was “dismayed” by Peel’s cuts to the program, especially because it was done without parent input or any warning to families.

The French teacher supply issue has been well documented, she said, and federal funding was announced in 2018 for teacher recruitment and retention. Other boards have “innovative recruitment and retention initiatives,” and Ms. Thibault questioned Peel’s handling of the situation.

“Obviously, French immersion is in demand in the school district. Why has this school district not engaged more pro-actively in working together with the province in accessing federal funding to demonstrate concerted efforts to recruit and retain French teachers?” Ms. Thibault asked.

However, the board said that vacancies left by French-language teachers who retired or resigned this year were difficult to fill, and Mr. Graham said the board expected to have similar issues in September.

Data provided by the Ontario College of Teachers shows that the number of new teachers who were qualified to teach French, either through initial certification or by acquiring additional qualifications, has fluctuated widely, from 1,723 in 2014 to 623 in 2016, to 987 in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Further, a study released last year by the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages, which reports to Parliament and whose mandate is to promote bilingualism, found in its survey of school districts that several boards kept language requirements low because they were worried they wouldn’t fill teaching positions. Some boards said they had to “settle” for teachers with only a slightly better grasp of the language than their students.

The report also found provincial ministries of education were worried about the French teacher shortage, and said positions were sometimes filled with candidates who do not have adequate language or cultural competencies. (French is taught in a variety of ways in Canadian schools, including French immersion as early as junior kindergarten, and core French, where students learn the language as a standalone subject.)

The Thames Valley District School Board in London, Ont., said late last year that the shortage of qualified French teachers was the reason behind changes to its French immersion program for the forthcoming school year. The school board said students will be allowed to enter the program in Grade 1, and did away with former entry points in senior kindergarten and Grade 7.

Tom Michaud, superintendent of schools at the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division in Prince Albert, said growth in his board’s French immersion program has doubled over the past decade. The district expanded the program about four years ago to a second elementary school in Prince Albert.

The limited pool of French-language teachers means staff are pro-active in offering contracts immediately to suitable candidates, or attending university fairs where they can speak with teacher candidates about employment with the district, Mr. Michaud said.

“We’re always in recruiting mode for French immersion teachers,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Michaud said that the district has been successful in filling the gaps, but there have been challenges. “And if the current level of demand continues to grow, I would have some concerns about our ability to respond,” he added. “We will have to be very aggressive in recruiting at the national level and even find those qualified teachers at the international level, too.”