Peel officer faces several charges in shooting of woman in Mississauga

A police officer who shot and wounded a woman after a domestic call in May in Mississauga, Ont., is facing several charges.

The Special Investigations Unit says it has reason to believe Valerie Briffa committed criminal offences.

The SIU says Briffa shot 34-year-old Chantelle Krupka during an “interaction between officers and individuals.”

Story continues below advertisement

The charges include criminal negligence causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Briffa has since resigned from Peel Regional Police.

She was arrested on Thursday and is to appear in court on Aug. 4.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.