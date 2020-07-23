 Skip to main content
Peel officer who shot Ejaz Choudry won’t cooperate with SIU

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A large crowd gathers in solidarity during a rally for justice for Ejaz Choudry, a 62-year-old man who was recently killed in a Peel Regional Police-involved shooting, in Mississauga, Ont., on June 27, 2020.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has made substantial progress in investigating the death of a 62-year-old man shot by police west of Toronto last month, but it still needs to speak to the man’s family.

The Special Investigations Unit gave an update today in the case of a man relatives have identified as Ejaz Choudry.

The agency says it’s waiting to schedule interviews with his family members, and has requested they sign a release allowing investigators to access his medical records.

It says the officer who is the subject of the investigation has declined to be interviewed or to turn in his notes, which is his right under Ontario regulations.

The agency says nine officers deemed to be witnesses have been interviewed.

Peel Regional Police shot and killed Choudry in a Mississauga, Ont., home on June 20 after performing a wellness check.

