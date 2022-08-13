Police west of Toronto say they have arrested 24 people suspected to be part of an organized crime group allegedly responsible for violent crimes and tractor-trailer cargo thefts throughout southern Ontario.

Peel Regional Police say investigators began a probe on the alleged organized crime network operating in the Greater Toronto Area in early 2022.

The force released a statement on Saturday saying those arrested are facing a total of 54 charges, including possession of property obtained by crime and theft over $5,000.

Police allege the suspects used violence, intimidation and financial reward to recruit members and commit crimes throughout southern Ontario.

They also say the group is believed to be responsible for multiple weapons offences, cargo thefts and drug trafficking.

Search warrants were conducted at 14 addresses associated with the suspects, leading to the seizure of firearms, illegal opioids and ten stolen vehicles.