Police say a fire that damaged a Liberal MP’s constituency office in Mississauga, Ont., has been deemed suspicious.

Peel Regional Police say emergency services were called to the fire at MP Peter Fonseca’s office in a commercial plaza in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

They say the fire crews extinguished the fire that damaged three units in the plaza.

The fire didn’t cause any injuries.

Police say they believe the fire was targeted and they are investigating the incident as arson.

Investigators are calling on anyone with any information to contact them.

