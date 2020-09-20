 Skip to main content
Brampton, Ont., incident no longer believed to be kidnapping, Peel police say

BRAMPTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police west of Toronto say an incident they were previously investigating as a suspected kidnapping was not an abduction after all.

But Peel Regional Police say they are still probing the incident in Brampton, Ont., as it’s believed to have involved a physical clash between a woman and at least one man.

Police previously reported that a witness had seen a woman being dragged into a black Audi and heard her call for help.

Spokeswoman Const. Heather Cannon said both the Audi and a red sedan were seen driving away from the scene, and investigators had seized video showing occupants of the two vehicles talking to each other before the alleged incident.

But police now say they believe the woman was driving the red vehicle and was not pulled into the Audi, though she is believed to have gotten into an altercation with a man.

They say they’re still trying to track down the woman as well as two men believed to have been travelling in the Audi.

