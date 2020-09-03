 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Peel police issue arrest warrant for third suspect in connection to teen’s death

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police west of Toronto have issued a new arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Davis, who was one of six people shot outside a Mississauga, Ont., apartment building last year.

The high school student died at the scene, while the five other victims – a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a 50-year-old woman – were sent to hospital.

Peel regional police have said Davis was not the target of the shooting on Sept. 14, 2019.

Police say two people have already been arrested in the incident, and they’ve now issued a warrant for a third suspect.

They say 21-year-old Tyrone Lothian is wanted on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, discharge firearm with intent and intentionally discharge a firearm recklessly, while the other two accused were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police have said 140 rounds of ammunition were fired in the incident, which they’ve alleged was gang-related.

