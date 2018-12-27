 Skip to main content

Canada Peel police officer, two break-and-enter suspects in hospital after car crash in parking lot

MISSISSAUGA, ONT.
The Canadian Press
Police say an early-morning collision between a police cruiser and another vehicle sent an officer and two suspects to hospital on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police Const. Iryna Yashnyk says officers were responding to a call for an alleged break-and-enter at a shopping mall west of Toronto.

She says the collision happened in the parking lot of the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Ont., shortly before 4 a.m.

Yashnyk describes the officer’s injuries as minor, and says the extent of the injuries sustained by the suspects has not yet been determined.

Police say Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and taken over the case.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

