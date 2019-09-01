Peel police say man shot dead in restaurant parking lot in Mississauga

Police say a man is dead after a shooting in a restaurant parking lot in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel regional police say they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as 24-year-old Kyle Clouden of Mississauga.

Investigators say they are speaking to multiple witnesses to gather suspect information.

Const. Akhil Mooken says police hope to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashboard-camera footage.

