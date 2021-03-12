Peel Public Health order shutters Amazon Canada’s Brampton warehouse over COVID-19 outbreaks

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Peel Public Health order shutters Amazon Canada’s Brampton warehouse over COVID-19 outbreaks

Tavia Grant and Stefanie Marotta
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An Amazon employee works in the stow area at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont., on July 21, 2017.

Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail

Peel Public Health has ordered Amazon Canada to cancel all shifts at its facility in Brampton, Ont., after hundreds of workers tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The shutdown is believed to be the largest of its kind in Canada. Since October, 617 workers at the facility have contracted the virus – 240 in the past few weeks, said Lawrence Loh, the region’s Medical Officer of Health. Testing showed 10 of those recent cases were linked to more contagious variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The facility has about 5,000 workers, Dr. Loh said. Friday’s order requires those who work at the Brampton site to self-isolate for 14 days effective just after midnight. The news release about the order did not say what would happen after March 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The facility has been in outbreak since October, Dr. Loh noted, although earlier clusters were considered contained. But the rate of growth in cases accelerated more recently. “At that point, it was no longer contained, and presented a broader risk to the community,” he said in an interview.

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

This is the first time Amazon caseload numbers have been officially disclosed. The Globe and Mail has made repeated requests about case counts to provincial ministries, to Amazon and to Peel Public Health; all declined to provide detailed numbers. The Globe has also spoken with several Amazon workers in Ontario who raised safety concerns about their workplace, including an inability to properly distance and a lack of detailed communication about outbreaks.

In a statement late Friday, Amazon spokesperson Dave Bauer said the company’s recent round of mandatory testing showed a positivity rate of less than 1 per cent, and that the company sees little risk of spread within the facility. He said Amazon does not believe the data support closing the warehouse, and will appeal, adding that the order may have some short-term impact on Canadian customers.

Dr. Loh’s office said in a statement the current public-health investigation has determined “that high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for everyone working at Amazon Heritage [Road] cannot be ruled out.” It said the rate of COVID-19 infection across Peel has been decreasing while the rate inside the Amazon facility has increased significantly.

“Essential workers remain the backbone of our community, and I continue to urge both employers and policy makers to provide paid sick leave to anyone impacted by COVID-19,” Dr. Loh said, adding that issuing the order was a “difficult” but necessary decision.

The Amazon statement said associates who have been placed in quarantine will be paid. It did not specify whether that includes temporary workers.

Gagandeep Kaur, an organizer at the Warehouse Workers Centre, said she has been fielding calls for months from workers who are worried about on-the-job safety. She said she hopes the shutdown will spur Amazon to allow more physical distancing at work and put less emphasis on productivity rates and more on its workers’ well-being.

Story continues below advertisement

The world’s largest online retailer has come under fire in the United States and Europe over its health and safety record during the pandemic. The state of California is investigating Amazon’s treatment of its warehouse workers. Last month, New York’s attorney-general filed a suit that claims the company failed to protect workers at two warehouses.

Since COVID-19 cases spiked in the fall, Peel Public Health officials have cited warehousing, manufacturing and distribution centres as leading sources of outbreaks.

In January, a Canada Post facility in Mississauga experienced what was then the largest known workplace outbreak in Ontario. More than 300 workers at the federally regulated mail carrier’s distribution facility, which employs 4,500 people, tested positive for the virus. Peel directed all evening shift workers to self-isolate for two weeks.

The region’s mayors and top doctor, along with several public officials from municipalities across Ontario, have called for greater support from the province – including paid sick days, rapid testing and stronger enforcement of preventive measures – for essential workers, who typically have low wages and no benefits.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies