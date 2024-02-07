A police force in the Greater Toronto Area says it has charged five people and is investigating more than two dozen cases of alleged extortion targeting predominantly South Asian businesses.

Peel Regional Police – whose area of jurisdiction covers Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon – say they have seen a rise in extortion threats.

Supt. Shelley Thompson, who leads a task force probing the threats, says police are currently investigating 29 alleged extortion threats that are targeting South Asian-owned businesses, including restaurants, bakeries, trucking companies, car dealerships and jewelry stores.

She says victims are typically contacted through social media platforms and payment in Canadian or Indian currency is demanded under threats of violence, which sometimes occurs.

Thompson says Peel police are in touch with police in Alberta and British Columbia, where a similar trend of alleged extortion has been seen, and investigators are also working with law enforcement in India.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says the approximately 24 charges laid against the five people recently arrested sends a message that threats to South Asian businesses will not be tolerated.