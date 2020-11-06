Peel Region’s top doctor asks Ontario to delay reopening over rising COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery Notices indicate which doors are to be used for entry and exit at the Iceland Arena in Mississauga, Ont., which is dealing with restrictions brought on by the spread of COVID-19. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The top public health official in Peel, west of Toronto, is asking Ontario to delay its reopening plan for the region because of rapidly rising case counts and “serious implications” for hospitals.

In a letter sent on Friday and obtained by The Globe and Mail, Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Medical Officer of Health, asks the province to consider keeping his region under its current “modified Stage 2” restrictions, which include a ban on indoor dining in restaurants, until Nov. 14, “at a minimum.”

Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet will decide on Friday whether to maintain the current restrictions in all of Peel, or just in the region’s hardest-hit city of Brampton, according to a government source. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown on Friday pointed to recent comments made by British Columbia’s top public health officer, Bonnie Henry, in which she said people should gather at restaurants instead of private homes, because restaurants take extra precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The debate highlights a heightened tension over how to balance health concerns with the economy, and who should make the final decisions.

Mr. Ford is expected to announce the decision on Friday afternoon.

Brampton now has a test positivity rate of 11 per cent and a weekly rate of new cases at 170 per 100,000 people – much higher than the government’s new thresholds meant to guide reopening.

As a whole, Peel Region, which also includes the city of Mississauga and more rural Caledon, has a weekly rate of 103 cases per 100,000 people. According to the government’s new guidelines, a weekly rate of 100 cases calls for more stringent restrictions.

The Premier said this week that the hotspots of Peel, Ottawa and York Region would move out of nearly a month of “modified stage 2” restrictions on Saturday, under a new framework that would allow indoor dining, gyms and cinemas to reopen. Toronto, also in modified Stage 2, asked for an extra week to prepare, and will not see its businesses reopen until Nov. 14.

Epidemiologists have raised concerns about the province’s new guidelines, saying the thresholds for community spread remain much too high. Ontario on Friday reported 1,003 new cases of COVID-19, including 300 in Toronto, 280 in Peel and 125 in York.

In his letter, addressed to Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams, Dr. Loh warns against reopening Peel now, as “local data and trends do not currently support the unrestricted reopening of high-risk settings, including indoor dining and fitness centres among others,” without implementing other measures to address the key causes of transmission.

Dr. Loh has said private social gatherings are driving transmission of the virus in Peel and this week called for a ban on them.

In his letter, Dr. Loh said Peel’s weekly incident and test positivity rates are trending upwards and remain the highest in the province. Case and contact tracing efforts “are now beyond capacity,” and at least one hospital has seen more than 100 COVID-19 patients and shrinking capacity in the intensive care unit.

“I have been advised that there are serious implications for hospital capacity in the coming week, with at least one hospital contemplating major changes to service offerings (e.g. cancellations of elective surgeries) to cope with growing demand,” he said.

