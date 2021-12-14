P.E.I. Premier Dennis King speaks with media, as bags of potatoes sit on a table in Ottawa on Dec. 8.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A delegation of officials from Prince Edward Island is departing for Washington, D.C., today to try and persuade the United States to reverse its ban on the Island’s potatoes.

The office of Premier Dennis King says in a news release the delegation will meet with U.S. officials over two days.

Canada suspended all shipments of fresh potatoes from P.E.I. to the U.S. in November after fungal potato wart was discovered in two fields in the province. Officials have said that the U.S. would have imposed a ban had Canada not acted first.

The delegation includes King, Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson and P.E.I. Potato Board general manager Greg Donald.

Officials are expected to speak with Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman, members of Congress, senators and members from the U.S. National Potato Council.

The United States potato market is worth about $120 million a year to P.E.I.

