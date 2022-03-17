Dr. Heather Morrison, PEI's chief public health officer, speaks to the media at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Charlottetown, on Dec. 16, 2020.Brian McInnis /The Canadian Press

Health officials on Prince Edward Island have eased some of the province’s COVID-19 restrictions today.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the changes don’t mean the pandemic is over.

She says measures such as masking, isolation of positive cases and long-term care restrictions are still in place.

Private gatherings can now be up to 20 people indoors and 50 outdoors.

Organized gatherings, fitness facilities, retail and museums can have up to 75 per cent capacity, while wedding and funeral receptions can have up to 100 people.

The province has set April 7 as a target for removing all restrictions.

