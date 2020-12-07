 Skip to main content

PEI enters two-week lockdown, New Brunswick lifts restrictions

Halifax
The Canadian Press
One Atlantic province is introducing aggressive new public health rules today, as another loosens its COVID-19 restrictions.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced yesterday that the province would enter a two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown today.

The move is an effort to curb community spread of the novel coronavirus, as King says contact tracing has been difficult.

New Brunswick, meanwhile, is lifting restrictions in Moncton and Fredericton thanks to a declining COVID-19 caseload.

The two areas will return to the less restrictive “yellow” level of precautions.

But officials in New Brunswick are reminding residents that the situation in other provinces remains grim, so it’s not yet safe to let loose.

