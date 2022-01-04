Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer for Prince Edward Island, speaks to the media at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Charlottetown, on Dec. 16, 2020.Brian McInnis /The Canadian Press

The government of Prince Edward Island is extending public health measures, including online learning in schools, until at least Jan. 17.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says the measures are needed to deal with the rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

There are 198 new cases of COVID-19 on the Island today, increasing the number of active cases to 1,159.

Three people are hospitalized including one person in intensive care.

Personal gatherings remain limited to 10 people, while restrictions on gyms and in-restaurant dining will also remain in place until Jan. 17.

Education Minister Natalie Jamieson says 175 new HEPA filters have been purchased for schools, and students will be required to wear masks when classes resume.

