Smoke rises from the MV Holiday Island ferry after a fire broke out, at Prince Edward Island, Canada July 22, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media.SHAUN MACLAUGHLIN/Reuters

An engine room fire that broke out aboard a ferry crossing the Northumberland Strait between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Friday morning continues to burn.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. says efforts to extinguish the blaze were abandoned late Friday and the ship’s crew and firefighters were evacuated due to safety concerns.

The company says smoke can still be seen billowing out of the vessel’s funnels, a stack aboard the ship used emit engine exhaust, more than 24 hours later.

It says the Canadian Coast Guard is standing by the ship to offer assistance while an environmental response organization is on site monitoring the situation.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all service between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I., this weekend.

About 230 passengers were evacuated from the MV Holiday Island as it neared Wood Islands shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. There were no injuries reported, but the company says it’s unsure if it will be able to recover the roughly 80 vehicles and three commercial trucks that were on board when the fire broke out.