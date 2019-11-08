 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

PEI government reaches confidential settlement with three whistle-blowers

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cora Plourd, far right, Svetlana Tenetko, centre, and Susan Holmes leave the RCMP detachment in Charlottetown, P.E.I., in an undated file photo.

Nathan Rochford/The Globe and Mail

The government of Prince Edward Island has reached a resolution with three whistle-blowers whose private information was leaked by the province eight years ago.

A government news release issued Thursday says litigation with Susan Holmes, Cora Plourd Nicholson and Svetlana Tenetko has been resolved. The government says the terms of the settlement are confidential.

The women had sued the provincial government after their private information was leaked in brown envelopes ahead of a news conference they held alleging fraud and bribery in a provincial immigration program.

Story continues below advertisement

The three women, who all worked for the province, learned at their 2011 news conference that office e-mails, personnel records and the government’s response to a confidential human rights complaint by Ms. Nicholson had been shared with journalists.

Six years later, a report by the privacy commissioner concluded the province had breached the women’s basic privacy rights.

In interviews since the incident, the women have described the harsh economic and emotional impact it had on their lives.

Premier Dennis King said in a statement that the women will be recognized as a driving force behind whistle-blower legislation his government intends to proclaim this fall.

“These three women have demonstrated to government that the complaint-reporting process in the workplace requires improvement and built-in protection so that a member of the public service can report concerns without fear of retaliation,” Mr. King’s statement read.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter