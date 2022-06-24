Health officials on Prince Edward Island have issued a public health alert to warn residents about the presence of fentanyl, a potent opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says there have been two confirmed and one possible fentanyl overdose in recent days.

There have been no deaths reported.

Morrison says naloxone kits are available across the Island to counter the effects of opioid overdoses.

The reported overdoses occurred in the Summerside area.

Police are asking for any information from the public as they continue their investigation.

