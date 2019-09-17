 Skip to main content

Canada PEI Liberal party appoints Sonny Gallant as interim leader

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
The PEI Liberal party has appointed an interim leader.

The party’s provincial executive selected Sonny Gallant, the member of the legislature for Evangeline-Miscouche.

Gallant issued a statement saying he accepted his new role with “great enthusiasm and appreciation.”

First elected in 2007, Gallant served as minister of advanced learning, government house leader and deputy Speaker.

He currently serves as the party’s critic for economic development, tourism and Acadian and francophone affairs.

Former premier Wade MacLauchlan announced his resignation as leader in April after his Liberals were reduced to third-party status in a provincial election that saw the Conservatives win a minority of the seats and the Green party become the official Opposition for the first time.

