Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King speaks at a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers, in Halifax, on March 21.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has shuffled his cabinet, promoting two backbenchers to prominent roles.

Mark McLane joins cabinet as finance minister, replacing Darlene Compton who moves to agriculture, justice and public safety and attorney general.

Compton replaces Bloyce Thompson, who moves to economic growth, tourism and culture, replacing Matthew MacKay, who moves to social development and housing.

Cory Deagle is also new to cabinet, replacing James Aylward as transportation minister.

Aylward and Brad Trivers leave cabinet after three years as ministers.

In making the announcement, King said it is time for his government to continue the progress made on priorities that matter to Islanders.

