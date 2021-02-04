PEI Premier Dennis King shuffles five members of his cabinet into new roles

Open this photo in gallery Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on July 8, 2019. CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has shuffled five members of his cabinet into new roles.

James Aylward moves from health to transportation and infrastructure, while Ernie Hudson becomes the new health minister – moving from social development and housing.

Steven Myers has been sworn in as minister of environment, energy and climate change after previously being minister of transportation, infrastructure and energy.

Brad Trivers moves from education to social development and housing, while Natalie Jameson leaves environment to become minister of education and lifelong learning.

The rest of the cabinet remains unchanged.

King says while the government will continue to focus on COVID-19, it must start to look beyond the pandemic.

