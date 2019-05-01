 Skip to main content

Canada PEI Progressive Conservatives receive confidence to form minority government

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

PEI Progressive Conservatives receive confidence to form minority government

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Prince Edward Island’s premier designate Dennis King has received the confidence of the province’s lieutenant-governor to form the next government.

The Progressive Conservative leader met with Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry on Tuesday to seek her endorsement to form a minority government that will have the confidence of the legislative assembly.

The Tories won 12 seats in the April 23 election, while the Green Party won eight and the Liberals six, creating the first minority outcome in a PEI election since 1890.

Story continues below advertisement

King, a former political staffer and communications consultant, was elected to lead the Tories only two months ago.

A by-election is still to come in the district of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park following the deaths of Green party candidate, Josh Underhay, and his young son in a boating mishap on the Hillsborough River last month.

Elections PEI has said the by-election will be held in the riding within the next three months.

In a news release, King said he is humbled by the task ahead.

“This is an exciting time in the history of our province, and an extraordinary opportunity for our new government to do things differently as we work collaboratively and co-operatively, across party lines, for the betterment of our province,” he said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter