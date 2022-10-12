City workers begin the process of cleaning up after post-tropical storm Fiona, in Charlottetown on Sept. 26.Brian McInnis /The Canadian Press

Frustration is growing in P.E.I. as some residents face their 19th straight day without power, and others wait hours in lineups for $250 payments aimed at covering losses incurred from post-tropical storm Fiona.

Stephen Petrie says he waited more than three hours Wednesday in a Charlottetown mall to have his identity verified for a payment administered by the Canadian Red Cross, only to be told he would have to wait another 10 days for an email transfer.

He says this was after he was turned away from the line on Tuesday afternoon because the Red Cross team said they were at capacity.

Petrie said in an interview that others were turned away on Tuesday or forced to wait hours in the mall lineup today, and he described the situation as “just chaos.”

The Red Cross is distributing $250 payments on behalf of the provincial government to Islanders impacted by the storm, which brought unprecedented destruction to parts of Atlantic Canada on Sept. 24.

As of 3 p.m. local time, Maritime Electric’s website showed that 1,420 customers on Prince Edward Island were still without power.