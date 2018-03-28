PEI to allow four cannabis plants per home, consumption in designated areas

Open this photo in gallery In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, hemp plants tower above researchers who tend to them at a research farm in Lexington, Ky. Bruce Schreiner/The Associated Press

The Prince Edward Island government is going to allow up to four cannabis plants per home and consumption in designated areas.

The province provided updated plans Tuesday for the sale of marijuana once the federal government has passed its legalization bill later this year.

The Liberal provincial government says it will sell seeds and seedlings in addition to dried cannabis and cannabis oil at the four shops it’s setting up, but it doesn’t plan to sell edible versions of the drug.

The province has already said publicly the legal age for buying cannabis will be 19, and that it will be sold at four government stores around the Island as well as online, with adults being allowed to transport a maximum of 30 grams.

Tuesday’s rules clarified Islanders will be allowed to grow up to four plants in residences, provided minors don’t have access to them, and said there will be “certain designated spaces” where consumption is permitted.

The province’s legalization plans will also include new impaired driving laws in its Highway Traffic Act.