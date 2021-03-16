 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

PEI to offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to grocery and gas station workers aged 18 to 29

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Prince Edward Island is offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to young people aged 18 to 29 who work in gas stations and convenience or grocery stores.

Today’s announcement comes after the province opened AstraZeneca vaccination appointments last week to young people in that cohort in the food and beverage sector.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, said today 78 per cent of outbreaks on the Island have involved people aged 18 to 29, adding that 60 per cent of cases have involved people in their 20s and 30s.

Chief of nursing Marion Dowling told reporters mass vaccination clinics will be opening in O’Leary, Summerside, Charlottetown, Montague and Souris starting March 29.

While shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been ensured, Morrison says PEI is still waiting for confirmation regarding deliveries of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

PEI is reporting one new COVID-19 case today involving a man in his 20s who travelled outside Atlantic Canada. The province has four active reported infections.

Canada's top doctor Theresa Tam says there is a need to collect and analyze data on the new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to avoid new outbreaks. Tam says looking at the data coming from other countries is important but is not enough. The Canadian Press

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

