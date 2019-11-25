 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

P.E.I. woman sentenced to six years in prison for infanticide

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Prince Edward Island woman who admitted to causing the deaths of three of her newborn babies has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Shannon Dawn Rayner of Charlottetown pleaded guilty to three counts of infanticide related to incidents in 2014, 2015 and 2016, as well as a charge of concealing a dead body.

In May, the Charlottetown Police Service confirmed the discovery of an infant’s skeletal remains in a shed near a home in the city’s Sherwood subdivision.

Story continues below advertisement

Court documents say the other two babies both died “a short time” after they were born, and their bodies were dumped in a garbage bin.

Crown Attorney John Diamond says Rayner was sentenced to two years on each infanticide charge, to be served consecutively, and one year on concealing the dead body, to be served concurrently.

Diamond says Rayner will get 13 months credit for time she has already spent in custody.

A psychiatric assessment determined the 40-year-old woman was fit to stand trial and did not suffer from a mental disorder that could have caused her to be found not criminally responsible for the crimes.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies