PEI’s chief medical officer of health strongly urges people to wear masks in indoor public spaces

Open this photo in gallery A discarded face mask is seen in a June 27, 2020, file photo. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer of health is strongly urging people to wear non-medical face masks indoors but so far isn’t recommending they be mandatory.

Dr. Heather Morrison said today face masks should be worn in any indoor setting where people cannot maintain a physical distance of two metres from each other.

And while she isn’t recommending indoor mask-wearing be mandatory on the Island, she says public health officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and could change course.

Morrison said today there were no new cases of COVID-19 on PEI

She says the five people identified as positive cases on the weekend are all self-isolating and recovering at home.

Morrison adds that tests on residents, staff and visitors of a seniors’ home in Charlottetown where an employee had tested positive, have all come back negative.

