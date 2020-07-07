 Skip to main content
Canada

PEI’s chief medical officer of health strongly urges people to wear masks in indoor public spaces

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A discarded face mask is seen in a June 27, 2020, file photo.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer of health is strongly urging people to wear non-medical face masks indoors but so far isn’t recommending they be mandatory.

Dr. Heather Morrison said today face masks should be worn in any indoor setting where people cannot maintain a physical distance of two metres from each other.

And while she isn’t recommending indoor mask-wearing be mandatory on the Island, she says public health officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and could change course.

Morrison said today there were no new cases of COVID-19 on PEI

She says the five people identified as positive cases on the weekend are all self-isolating and recovering at home.

Morrison adds that tests on residents, staff and visitors of a seniors’ home in Charlottetown where an employee had tested positive, have all come back negative.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

