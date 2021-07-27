Canadian Penny Oleksiak wins bronze in 200m freestyle at Tokyo Games

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Penny Oleksiak after winning the bronze medal in the women's 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on July 28, 2021. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Penny Oleksiak of Toronto finished third Tuesday behind Ariarne Titmus of Australia and Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong in the women’s 200 metre freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics.

It is the second medal of these Games for Oleksiak, 21, who anchored Canada’s silver-winning 4x100m relay last weekend, and her sixth Olympic medal - the most ever won by a Canadian athlete at the Summer Olympics. Speed skater Cindy Klassen and cyclist and speed skater Clara Hughes also have six Olympic medals.

In 2016, at age 16, Oleksiak captured four medals in Rio, setting a Canadian record at a single Summer Games, smashing the 100-metre freestyle Olympic record and becoming Canada’s youngest gold medallist.

Oleksiak finished the first length in the lead at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and held off a late push by China’s Junxuan Yang to finish third.

Titmus set an Olympic record with a time of 1:53.50, Haughey touched the wall at 1:53.92 while Oleksiak finished at 1:54.70.

- With a file from The Canadian Press

