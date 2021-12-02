Ontario will expand third doses of COVID-19 booster shots to people 50 and over starting on Dec. 13, the province announced Thursday.

The expanded eligibility takes effect on Dec. 13 at 8 a.m., when people 50 and over will be able to book shots through Ontario’s online booking system, by phone, through local public health units or in pharmacies and doctor’s offices. People must wait 168 days, or approximately six months, since their second shots to receive boosters.

In addition, those receiving dialysis treatments are immediately eligible for third doses if it has been 56 days since their second shot. The province on Thursday also said it is recommending revaccination for individuals who received hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT), hematopoietic cell transplants (HCT) (autologous or allogeneic), and recipients of CAR-T-cell therapy, due to the loss of immunity following therapy or transplants.

The expansion means 4.6 million more Ontarians will be eligible for a booster, for a total of 5.7 million people now eligible for a third shot. So far, about 20 per cent of those 70 and over have received their third dose.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Kieran Moore, will make the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Starting in January, the province also expects to expand eligibility to more people “based on age and risk,” with an interval of between six to eight months since the second dose.

Ontario also announced that it would start giving out “a limited supply” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting immediately. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those 18 and over “who have an allergy or contraindication” to the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna, or people who request it and have not yet been vaccinated.

The province is also preparing a strategy for approved COVID-19 treatments, such as molnupiravir, a five-day oral treatment for high-risk unvaccinated patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Currently in Ontario, booster shots are limited to those 70 and over, people who have received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, healthcare workers and essential caregivers, and Indigenous populations and their family members.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization is also preparing to announce new recommendations for anyone 50 and older to receive a booster shot, according to two medical sources with direct knowledge of the issue. NACI, an expert committee that provides guidance to provinces on the use of vaccines, could make the announcement as early as Friday.

