People around the world ‘extremely disturbed’ by China’s detention of Canadians, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians and people around the world are “extremely disturbed” by China’s detention of Canadians.
Trudeau said Sunday in Mali that Canada is impressing upon the Chinese how important it is to release detainees Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has been has been communicating with its allies that the arbitrary detention of the two Canadians sets a “worrying precedent” — a point she says has resonated.
Canada has been urging for China to release the two men after they were taken into custody on security grounds days after Canadian authorities arrested a senior executive with Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Meng Wanzhou.
On Friday, the U.S. State Department said Canada was honouring its international legal commitments in arresting Wanzhou and it has called for Kovrig and Spavor’s release.
Britain’s foreign secretary also released a statement saying the U.K. is deeply concerned by suggestions of political motivation for their detention and the European Union says it raises concerns about legitimate research and business practices in China.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.