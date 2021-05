People in 200 homes in Hay River, N.W.T. told to leave due to flood threat

The town of Hay River in the Northwest Territories has issued an evacuation order for about 200 households due to a threat of flooding.

The town says in a release that people living in the Vale Island area must register at the community centre or call the registration centre before leaving the community.

The territory has been warning Hay River residents about the possibility of flooding because of record-high water levels last year.

The town of about 3,500, which is located on the southern shore of Great Slave Lake, has also declared a local state of emergency.

On Wednesday, the town said ice breakup on a river that runs through the community was imminent and residents of Vale Island and West Channel should prepare to evacuate on short notice.

The town says those who must evacuate while also isolating because of COVID-19 must call the registration centre instead of going to the community centre.

Evacuees who aren’t isolating because of COVID-19 can stay at the community centre, where cots, blankets and food are being provided.

The town says it will provide daily flood briefings on its Facebook page. Residents can also subscribe to e-mail alerts.

